Texas Water Development Board approves $754,600 to City of Carbon for water system improvements

AUSTIN (News Release) — The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) approved by resolution financial assistance in the amount of $754,600 in loan forgiveness from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund to the City of Carbon in Eastland County.

The City will use the assistance to finance planning, design, and construction costs associated with water system improvements.

With the assistance approved Thursday, the City will make pump station improvements and install a drive-by radio read metering system.

The TWDB is the state agency charged with collecting and disseminating water-related data, assisting with regional planning, and preparing the state water plan for the development of the state’s water resources. The TWDB administers cost-effective financial assistance programs for the construction of water supply, wastewater treatment, flood control, and agricultural water conservation projects.