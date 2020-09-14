Texas woman, 20, killed by gunshots fired through window

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities in Texas say a 20-year-old woman was shot and killed as she slept in her bed after dozens of gunshots were fired into her home.
Houston TV station KTRK reports that 20-year-old Sierra Rhodd died late Sunday by gunshots fired through her bedroom window. Police have not yet made any arrests.
They also have not released a possible motive.
Authorities say Rhodd’s parents and younger brother were also at the home but were not injured.
