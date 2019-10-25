Texas woman caught yelling at teens in park arrested for impersonating officer

FORT WORTH, Texas (CNN) — A woman who threatened to arrest a group of teens at a Texas park while pretending to be a police officer is now in jail and facing charges.

The video, which was recorded on Oct. 16, shows 38-year-old Samantha Louise Eley yelling at teenage girls at Fort Worth’s dream park.

The park was specifically designed to accommodate children of all ages.

Eley was arrested Monday on an unrelated charge connected to a bond violation in a family violence case.

On Wednesday, while still in custody over the bond violation, Eley was charged with impersonating a public servant.

She is being held in lieu of $2,500 bond.