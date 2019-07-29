Texas woman celebrates 110th birthday

HOUSTON (CNN) – A Houston woman is celebrating her 110th birthday.

Family, friends and community leaders were all on hand to honor Elizabeth Francis, who they say remains healthy and strong.

Elizabeth Francis gets emotional talking about the house full of family and friends here to celebrate her and her longevity.

A life possible, she says, because of her faith

“Blessing of the Lord. He’s the one keeping me. That’s why I’m living,” she says.

Born in Louisiana in 1909, Ms. Francis is still sharp, has her memory, and is relatively healthy for a woman who has seen six generations of change.

“It’s really special because she’s been able to watch and see all of her grandchildren grow up and be a part of their lives,” granddaughter Ethel Harrison says.

Her family is grateful for her wisdom, for the stories she shares, and for her smile.

It wasn’t just family celebrating her today, as Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner paid Ms. Francis a visit, too.

It was the perfect way to begin the next century plus 10.

The oldest known living person right now is Kane Tanaka, who lives in Japan and is currently 116-years old.