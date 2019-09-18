Texas woman charged with punching 13-year-old girl in face

WACO, Texas (KWKT/KYLE) – A Waco woman was arrested on charges of injury to a child after being accused of punching a 13-year-old girl in the face.

An arrest affidavit for 35-year-old Samantha Ludwig, also known as Samantha Weido, states that she was being investigated in connection to an incident that was believed to have occurred on April 20.

The affidavit said officers made contact with the victim and noted she had significant bruising to the face and her hair was “messed up.”

The victim claimed that the suspect had pulled her hair and punched her because she “refused to go where the suspect wanted her to be.”

The suspect told officers the girl’s injury was from “fighting herself.”

The affidavit noted that a family member spoke to the victim trying to convince her to say the suspect did not do this to her.

Police also indicated the suspect did not cooperate with the investigation, and was booked into the McLennan County jail Tuesday night.