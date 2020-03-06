Texas woman gets life in prison in beheading of daughter

KYLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas woman accused of stabbing and beheading her 5-year-old daughter in 2017 has been convicted of capital murder and sentenced to life in prison.

A Hays County jury on Thursday convicted 27-year-old Krystle Villanueva in the death of her daughter, Giovanna Hernandez.

The girl was killed at their home in Kyle, located about 20 miles southwest of Austin.

Jurors also found Villanueva guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the stabbing of the girl’s grandfather, who survived.

A judge sentenced Villanueva to life in prison without parole.