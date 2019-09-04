Texas works to reduce suicide among young adults and veterans

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is launching the Suicide Care Initiative across the state to offer additional training for local mental health providers.

The four regional local mental health authorities participating in the initiative as Regional Suicide Care Support Centers are Harris Center for Mental Health and IDD, Integral Care in Travis County, MHMR of Tarrant County and Tropical Texas Behavioral Health. All four local mental health authorities are also planning to add additional staff to answer calls to help with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

“Suicide is a serious public health issue that affects all Texas communities, and it is preventable,” said Dr. Courtney N. Phillips, HHS executive commissioner said in a released statement. “We know that in Texas, younger people and veterans experience higher rates of suicide. We’re looking at how we can reach those groups with the message that Texas is here for them and there is hope.”

According to the release from HHSC, suicide is the second-leading cause of death for Texans ages 15 to 34 and is also the fourth-leading cause of death for Texans ages 35 to 44. The efforts to reduce suicide in young adults and veterans comes as September marks National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

Statistics about Texas and suicide. (Source: American Foundation for Suicide Prevention)

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 800-273-8255 and veterans press 1. The support line for people who are deaf and hard of hearing is 800-799-4889. Spanish speakers can call 888-628-9454.

There are several other resources Texans can use in additional counseling and crisis lines, too, such as the Suicide Prevention Wallet Card and Texans Veterans + Family Alliance Grant program.