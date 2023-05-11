ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Mayor Anthony Williams is a man of many titles, now adding music artist to that list. Williams released a music video that shared highlights from his time as mayor, with the help of writer/producer Jeremy Jay (aka. Jayy Versatile) and Pink Goose Media.
The music video begins with a rap about the ‘only town where eagles and cougars meet,’ where he shared some of the changes that has been brought to the key city. Here’s just a few that are shown:
- 84.1% of capital investment via the DCOA has occurred the last three years
- $2.819 billion of private sector investment in the last three years
- more than 1,300 jobs created
- more than 2,300 jobs retained
- #8 metro in the United States for economic development
- Top 15 cities in the U.S. for corporate investment project
- Top 15 Cities in America for community impact project
- Community Economic Development Award for innovation in the State of Texas
- Substantial New Project and Impact Contributed to the National Gold Shovel Award for Texas
- Abilene received the Texas Community Development Award twice out of the last three years
- Crime is in a downward trend
- $123 million invested in streets over six years
- Secured water to last for the next 50 to 70 years
From community development to capital investment, a lot has change in the key city throughout Williams time as mayor. As a new chapter for Abilene and Williams begins, BigCountryHomepage would like to say ‘thank you mayor.’
Check out his song here: