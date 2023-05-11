ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Mayor Anthony Williams is a man of many titles, now adding music artist to that list. Williams released a music video that shared highlights from his time as mayor, with the help of writer/producer Jeremy Jay (aka. Jayy Versatile) and Pink Goose Media.

The music video begins with a rap about the ‘only town where eagles and cougars meet,’ where he shared some of the changes that has been brought to the key city. Here’s just a few that are shown:

84.1% of capital investment via the DCOA has occurred the last three years

$2.819 billion of private sector investment in the last three years

more than 1,300 jobs created

more than 2,300 jobs retained

#8 metro in the United States for economic development

Top 15 cities in the U.S. for corporate investment project

Top 15 Cities in America for community impact project

Community Economic Development Award for innovation in the State of Texas

Substantial New Project and Impact Contributed to the National Gold Shovel Award for Texas

Abilene received the Texas Community Development Award twice out of the last three years

Crime is in a downward trend

$123 million invested in streets over six years

Secured water to last for the next 50 to 70 years

From community development to capital investment, a lot has change in the key city throughout Williams time as mayor. As a new chapter for Abilene and Williams begins, BigCountryHomepage would like to say ‘thank you mayor.’

Check out his song here: