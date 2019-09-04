Thank you note to Odessa officer after shooting goes viral

ODESSA, Texas (CNN) – You may have seen this post making the rounds on Facebook.

A thank you note left on an Odessa Police Officer’s squad car one day after police saved lives stopping the gunman.

“You do not know me and I do not know you, but I thank you for your sacrifice. You put your life on the line every day to protect our community. I can not express how grateful I am.” Corporal Gary Potters found this heartfelt note on his squad car over the weekend and was so moved by Bria’s words, he knew he had to meet her.

The exchanged warm words right outside Medical Center Hospital where survivors are still recovering from gunshot wounds.

Survivors who might not have lived if it wasn’t for the bravery of officers like Potter.

“These officers are just selflessly going in there, trying to get all these people that are injured. Getting all these people that are hurt and trying to stop this person as well,” says Bria Montes, who left the note on his car.

Potter explains he was out of town during the shooting and almost came home to tragedy in his own family.

He has his wife and daughter, who were shot at while driving down 42nd Street, just one car away from the 17-month-old girl who was hit.

After returning back to find his family shaken and crime scenes covering his city, that note hit home.

“That one on my car that day just, man, I needed it,” Potter said. “I’d seen so much other stuff, but me and my family, my wife, my daughter appreciate it.”

Potter says he hopes more people take the time out of their day like Bria did to stop and thank first responders for their sacrifice.

“Just a thank you, a handshake, anything like that. A handwritten note. It means the world. Its more valuable than winning the lottery or something. It is very very powerful,” Potter said.

Bria hopes that her words going viral online will inspire others to do just that.