Thanksgiving hours for Abilene businesses and services

FILE – In this Nov. 25, 2011 file photo, shoppers grab televisions at a store in Knoxville, Tenn., minutes after it opened. (AP Photo/The News Sentinel, Wade Payne)

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Say you’re not in the mood to cook, you forgot to pick up batteries, or maybe you’re in need of local services. Whatever the case may be, pickings are slim this Thanksgiving holiday.

Here is a list of what is opened and closed this Thanksgiving day and Black Friday:

Editor’s Note: If you would like to add to this list, please email the details to KTABDigital@nexstar.tv.

City services, closed Thursday and Friday

According to the City of Abilene, city offices and service centers will be closed Thursday, November 25, and Friday, November 26, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Abilene Police and Fire will be in operation. For water emergencies, call the water hotline anytime at (325)676-6000. For animal related emergencies, contact APD Dispatch at (325)673-8331.

City Hall

Abilene Taylor County Public Health District & MERCY Health Clinic

Convention Center offices

Abilene Regional Airport administration office

Parks & Recreation office, recreation centers, & senior services

Abilene Animal Shelter

Police & Fire administration offices

Solid Waste Services office & Environmental Recycling Center

Water Utility Customer Service Center

Abilene Municipal Court

Main & Mockingbird libraries

Abilene Brush Center

Residential trash pick-up

Commercial trash pick-up (limited pick-up Friday)

CityLink Transit

Thursday – no service

Friday – fixed route, Saturday service

Abilene stores

Best Buy

Thursday; closed

Friday; opens at 5:00 a.m.

Big Lots

Thursday; 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Friday; 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

CVS

Thursday; 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Friday; 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Dollar General

Thursday; 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Friday; regular business hours

Family Dollar

Thursday; 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Friday; regular business hours

Five Below

Thursday; 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. into Friday

Friday; regular business hours

Home Depot

Thursday; closed

Friday; opens at 6:00 a.m.

JCPenney

Thursday; closed

Friday; 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Kohls

Thursday; closed

Friday; 5:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. into Saturday

Michaels

Thursday; 6:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. into Saturday

Old Navy

Thursday; closed

Friday; 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Target

Thursday; closed

Friday; 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

TJ Maxx

Thursday; closed

Friday; 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Walgreens

Thursday; regular hours

Friday; regular hours

Walmart

Thursday; closed

Friday; opens at 5:00 a.m.

Abilene restaurants

Burger King

Thursday; regular hours

Friday; regular hours

Cracker Barrel

Thursday; regular hours

Friday; regular hours

Denny’s

Thursday; regular hours

Friday; regular hours

IHOP

Thursday; regular hours

Friday; regular hours

Popeyes

Thursday; 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Friday; regular hours

Sonic

Thursday; closed

Friday; regular hours

Subway

Thursday; closed

Friday; 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.