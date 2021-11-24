Thanksgiving hours for Abilene businesses and services

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Say you’re not in the mood to cook, you forgot to pick up batteries, or maybe you’re in need of local services. Whatever the case may be, pickings are slim this Thanksgiving holiday.

Here is a list of what is opened and closed this Thanksgiving day and Black Friday:

City services, closed Thursday and Friday

According to the City of Abilene, city offices and service centers will be closed Thursday, November 25, and Friday, November 26, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Abilene Police and Fire will be in operation. For water emergencies, call the water hotline anytime at (325)676-6000. For animal related emergencies, contact APD Dispatch at (325)673-8331.

  • City Hall
  • Abilene Taylor County Public Health District & MERCY Health Clinic
  • Convention Center offices
  • Abilene Regional Airport administration office
  • Parks & Recreation office, recreation centers, & senior services
  • Abilene Animal Shelter
  • Police & Fire administration offices
  • Solid Waste Services office & Environmental Recycling Center 
  • Water Utility Customer Service Center
  • Abilene Municipal Court
  • Main & Mockingbird libraries
  • Abilene Brush Center
  • Residential trash pick-up
  • Commercial trash pick-up (limited pick-up Friday)

CityLink Transit

  • Thursday – no service
  • Friday – fixed route, Saturday service

Abilene stores

Best Buy
Thursday; closed
Friday; opens at 5:00 a.m.

Big Lots
Thursday; 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Friday; 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

CVS
Thursday; 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Friday; 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Dollar General
Thursday; 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Friday; regular business hours

Family Dollar
Thursday; 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Friday; regular business hours

Five Below
Thursday; 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. into Friday
Friday; regular business hours

Home Depot
Thursday; closed
Friday; opens at 6:00 a.m.

JCPenney
Thursday; closed
Friday; 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Kohls
Thursday; closed
Friday; 5:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. into Saturday

Michaels
Thursday; 6:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. into Saturday

Old Navy
Thursday; closed
Friday; 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Target
Thursday; closed
Friday; 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

TJ Maxx
Thursday; closed
Friday; 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Walgreens
Thursday; regular hours
Friday; regular hours

Walmart
Thursday; closed
Friday; opens at 5:00 a.m.

Abilene restaurants

Burger King
Thursday; regular hours
Friday; regular hours

Cracker Barrel
Thursday; regular hours
Friday; regular hours

Denny’s
Thursday; regular hours
Friday; regular hours

IHOP
Thursday; regular hours
Friday; regular hours

Popeyes
Thursday; 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Friday; regular hours

Sonic
Thursday; closed
Friday; regular hours

Subway
Thursday; closed
Friday; 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

