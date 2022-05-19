ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Zoo said it will be rescheduling its Zoolute event for a later date, as the Mesquite Heat fire burns 9,000+ acres in Taylor County.

Full statement:

“We will be rescheduling the Zooloute event, scheduled for May 21st, for a later date. This will allow our first responders and members of our military community to focus on Mesquite Heat wildfire. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the Big Country families that have been affected by this wildfire. Although we are cancelling our Zoolute, we will still honor anyone with an active, retired, or dependent ID to be allowed free admission to the Abilene Zoo on May 21st. Once rescheduled, we will once again honor this admission offer along with free food sponsored by H-E-B and a ceremony featuring leadership from Dyess Airforce Base.“

The annual celebration, complete with free admission for service members and their family, was scheduled for Saturday, May 21. The new date has not yet been provided.