The ACU Wildcats win homecoming game against the Lamar Cardinals, 24-17

The ACU Wildcats faced the Lamar Cardinals earlier today after holding the Cardinals scoreless three weeks ago.

In the first quarter, first drive for ACU on 3rd down, Peyton Mansell with a quarterback keeper and runs for 39 yards and gets the touchdown for ACU, 7-0 Wildcats.

Start of the second quarter, Cardinal quarterback Mike Chandler hands off to James Jones and several ACU defenders miss tackling and Jones runs into the end zone for a 46-yard touchdown, game now tied at 7.

Immediately following Lamar’s touchdown, Stone Earle answers back with a pass complete to Denver Holman for 48 yards and gets brought down at the five yard line to set up a quarterback rushing touchdown for Stone Earle to give ACU the lead.

The Wildcats beat the Lamar Cardinals 24-17 on homecoming.

ACU has a bye week next week then travels to Homer Bryce Stadium October 30th to take on the SF Austin Lumberjacks.