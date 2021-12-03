The Albany Lions advance to the state semifinals defeating Windthorst, 28-14

The Albany Lions took on the Windthorst Trojans at Graham’s Newton Field this evening.

The Lions got beat out by the Trojans last year in the third round of playoffs. The Trojans went on to win the state championship three weeks later.

Albany looking for redemption tonight and took control of the game after a 21 to 6 lead going into halftime.

The Trojans couldn’t get much going in the second half after only putting eight more points on the board against Albany’s defense.

Lions defeat the Trojans 28-14.

The Albany Lions advance to the state semifinals for the first time in six years.

Albany takes on Stratford next week. Time and place TBA.