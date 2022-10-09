ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Local Hispanic owned restaurant owners are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by sharing their cuisine.

Lupe Cardoza, owner of El Pulgarcito, learned how to make traditional papusas from a early age when she lived in El Salvador. Now, she is passing the generational recipe to her children.

“The American dream for me is to work hard. Live here and take care of my children, and to know my children have a good future,” said Cardoza.

Jason Tabares, owner of Dad’s Ice Cream, grew up in Puerto Rico learning how to make ice cream from his father. Tabares chose to follow his father’s footsteps and share different Hispanic cultures through each flavor of ice cream.

“I did all of this with him as a kid, figured the happiest thing I could do is go back to childhood memories,” said Tabares.

He said he hopes to make a bigger impact in the community by infusing his roots and other Hispanic cultures here in the Big Country.

For people like Alfonzo Hernandez, owner of Hernandez Bakery, he does not carry a legacy, but started his own.

He worked after school at a Panaderia and incorporates his Mexican culture through his Panaderia and music.

Although Cardoza, Tabares and Hernandez each share their own unique cuisine, their desire to leave a legacy bonds them together.