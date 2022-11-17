ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Right before Thanksgiving day, thousands of rainbow trout will be restocked into cold freshwater for the winter.

Carl Kittel, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Rainbow Trout Program Director, said this program allows fishermen to catch these cold-water fish.

“TPWD stocks catchable sized fish during winter months to create unique winter angling opportunities throughout Texas,” said Kittel.

Texas Parks and Wildlife plan to release 337,469 trout from November 23 through March 3 in places such as the Guadalupe River, Brazos River and in Abilene at Cal Young Park Lake and Elm Creek Buffalo Wallow.

Stocking at Cal Young Park Lake will be on November 29, December 20, January 11 and February 21. Stocking at Elm Creek Buffalo Wallow will be on November 29, January 11, February 2 and February 21. To see schedules for more areas, go to Texas Parks and Wildlife webpage.

Those looking to fish can keep up to five rainbow trout per day. People under the age of 17 can fish for free, but adults must have a fishing license with a freshwater fishing endorsement.

According to TPWD, it does not take a lot of sophisticated fishing equipment to catch rainbow trout. They can be caught using light-weight tackle, hand-made flies and many types of lures and bait.

“Rainbow trout love cold water and can be caught on a variety of baits and lures (worms, commercially available pastes, corn, spinners, spoons, flies and more), and are great to take home and eat,” Kittel explained. “Our winter rainbow trout program has been a favorite of anglers for over forty years.”