ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Paramount has announced a new addition to the 2023 lineup: The Bacon Brothers.

Courtesy of The Paramount Abilene

On Saturday, September 30 at 7:30 p.m., Kevin and Michael Bacon will perform for the Abilene community at the Paramount. The duo ensemble is inspired by the love of American roots music and have performed together since 1994.

The Bacon Brothers will be joined by indie singer-songwriter Cindy Alexander. Tickets range from $34 to $59 and will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 23.