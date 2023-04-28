(Stacker) – As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

For many anxious parents, getting their kids into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Stacker compiled a list of the 30 best public high schools in Texas using 2023 rankings from Niche.

Niche uses eight weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics and grades, but other factors include culture and diversity, health and safety, clubs and activities, resources, and surveys of parents, teachers and students. School districts are provided when available; otherwise, the city is listed instead.

#30. Lovejoy High School

– District: Lovejoy Independent School District

– Enrollment: 1,569 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#29. Independence High School

– District: Frisco Independent School District

– Enrollment: 2,278 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#28. Lebanon Trail High School

– District: Frisco Independent School District

– Enrollment: 1,886 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#27. Plano West Senior High School

– District: Plano Independent School District

– Enrollment: 2,717 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#26. Cypress Ranch High School

– District: Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District

– Enrollment: 3,445 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#25. Flower Mound High School

– District: Lewisville Independent School District

– Enrollment: 3,682 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#24. Westlake Academy

– District: Westlake

– Enrollment: 865 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#23. Meridian World School

– District: Round Rock

– Enrollment: 1,679 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#22. BASIS San Antonio – Shavano Campus

– District: BASIS Texas Charter Schools

– Enrollment: 1,050 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#21. Imagine International Academy of North Texas

– District: Mckinney

– Enrollment: 1,435 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#20. Cinco Ranch High School

– District: Katy Independent School District

– Enrollment: 3,401 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#19. Liberty High School

– District: Frisco Independent School District

– Enrollment: 2,002 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#18. Highland Park High School

– District: Highland Park Independent School District

– Enrollment: 2,212 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#17. Reedy High School

– District: Frisco Independent School District

– Enrollment: 2,100 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#16. Coppell High School

– District: Coppell Independent School District

– Enrollment: 3,789 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#15. South Texas ISD Science Academy

– District: South Texas Independent School District

– Enrollment: 794 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#14. Obra D. Tompkins High School

– District: Katy Independent School District

– Enrollment: 3,484 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#13. Clements High School

– District: Fort Bend Independent School District

– Enrollment: 2,496 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#12. Jasper High School

– District: Plano Independent School District

– Enrollment: 1,344 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#11. Vandegrift High School

– District: Leander Independent School District

– Enrollment: 2,811 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#10. Seven Lakes High School

– District: Katy Independent School District

– Enrollment: 3,678 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#9. Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

– District: Houston Independent School District

– Enrollment: 797 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#8. Westwood High IB World School

– District: Round Rock Independent School District

– Enrollment: 2,852 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#7. Carroll Senior High School

– District: Carroll Independent School District

– Enrollment: 1,349 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#6. Westlake High School

– District: Eanes Independent School District

– Enrollment: 2,827 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#5. Debakey H.S. for Health Prof

– District: Houston Independent School District

– Enrollment: 939 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#4. Carnegie Vanguard High School

– District: Houston Independent School District

– Enrollment: 925 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#3. School of Science & Engineering

– District: Dallas Independent School District

– Enrollment: 513 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#2. Liberal Arts & Science Academy

– District: Austin Independent School District

– Enrollment: 1,254 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#1. School for the Talented & Gifted

– District: Dallas Independent School District

– Enrollment: 464 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+