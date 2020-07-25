The Betty Hardwick Center lending an open ear as they start their COVID-19 Mental Health Support Line

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) – For the first time in our nation’s history, the President of the United States has declared a disaster for the entire nation.

“It will probably get worse before it gets better,” President Donald Trump said.

Nikki Parkhill Crisis Counseling Coordinator with the Betty Hardwick Center said now more than ever, we’re dealing with the unknown.

“And it’s a roller coaster because you have to self-isolate but you don’t know if you’re sick or not,” she said.

Something that’s been a little personal for her.

“A week, I waited eight days for the first time I was tested,” she said.

But as our state representatives push for more containment and increase isolation.

“If we do not contain this measure right now, we will lose the last best chance,” Governor Greg Abbott said.

The Betty Hardwick Center lending an open ear to alleviate surrounding areas COVID fears with their new crisis management program called Texans Recovering Together.

“For people who just need someone to talk to about what they’re going through,” she said.

24 hours a day a hotline will be available to simply, talk.

“The feelings they’re having, the uncertainty, they can ask questions,” she said.

She said families getting free summer meals from the Hillcrest location will receive info with signs explaining how your child may be struggling with the stress.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for parents and kids to have a dialogue about how kids are feeling. Especially with school getting ready to start,” she said.