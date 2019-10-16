The Big Cheese: Helping the lasting impact of Big Brothers Big Sisters on Key City kids

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It may be a cheesy event, but mac and cheese lovers are getting ready for a tasty time Thursday night.

The 2nd Annual Big Cheese is tackling the comfort food, but more importantly is making a difference with Big Brothers Big Sisters in the community.

The organization provides mentors to children in the Key City, like Linda Love, who for the last two years has been a big sister to Serenity Cantu.

“She’s just a resilient young lady,” said Love. “You’re not their parent, you’re not their teacher. Your job is to show up, be consistent and have a good time with them. So with that expectation, that’s what me and Serenity do.”

Tuesday that brought an impromptu picnic at ACU, and the chance to lend a listening ear.

“She’s given me some insight about the different lifestyles that we don’t really understand,” said Love.

While this may not seem like the biggest gesture, for these two it’s just about spending time together.

“I get to actually be with my big sister, because I really don’t have a big sister,” said Cantu.

“I think it’s just a good opportunity maybe for some consistency in their life. They have family members that love them, but they just need someone that’s a constant,” said Love.

Love says it’s a relationship that’s not only made an impact on Serenity, but her as well.

“I feel like I’ve hopefully made a difference in her life,” said Love.

The Big Cheese benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters Abilene is Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the Abilene Convention Center.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $10 for children and can be purchased at the door.

Military discounts are available.