ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Tuesday definitely felt more like a fall September day across the Big Country. As of 2:00 p.m., temperatures in the Key City hadn’t yet to climbed to the 70s. That’s all thanks to the overcast skies. The story is the same for most places around, especially north of I-20.

Some of you woke up Tuesday morning to a rainy day with temperatures in the mid 60s. With it being so cool, you might have not noticed, but the humidity values were at 100% in a few areas in the morning, which is very rare for us here.

You may expect the rest of the week to remain this way as cloudy and rainy conditions will keep temperatures below average. The warmest day this week is forecasted to be Thursday, September 14. Highs should get into the upper 80s.

It seems like Mother Nature finally heard our wishes for cooler weather to return to the Big Country. She even decided to help improve our drought conditions across the area with rain potential every day.

Or, could it be the local lore of the West Texas Fair & Rodeo’s annual return?

A series of shortwave disturbances is expected to track into the Big Country late in the week, heading into the weekend. That will keep the rain chances around through the weekend, and temperatures will decrease slightly.

According to the excessive rainfall outlook, most of the Big Country will be under a marginal-to-slight risk for heavy rainfall through the first part of the weekend. Rain chances will slowly begin to decline on Sunday into the start of next week.

Once the current air mass begins to slowly move out to the east, temperatures will rise back into the upper 80’s and low 90’s across the area just as slowly, with mostly sunny conditions. Below shows the temperature outlook for the next 6-10 days.

The Big Country will warm back up, but not as much as we were a week ago. We are looking at slightly above average temperatures to return next week with the hottest conditions to the south. Triple digit temperatures are not forecasted to return to the area.

More good news is that our nights and mornings will remain cool as lows are expected to stay in the mid to upper 60s. It is that time of year when you grab a jacket heading out the door but won’t need it when you come home.