BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Now that a cold front has come and gone, we have been left with slightly cooler temperatures and very dry conditions. That short relief was much appreciated; however, all good things must come to an end.

Temperatures on Wednesday are forecasted to break the 100° mark once again, adding to the 100°-day total of 63 days. You may expect triple digits to continue for at least the next seven days.

With that being said, very hot and dry conditions is a recipe for fires to ignite and spread quickly. It can become more difficult to prevent when winds become gusty.

There have been a couple wildfires in the Big Country already. The most recent one was in Jones County just east of Anson.

According to Texas A&M Forest Service, 194 counties out of 254 in Texas are currently under a burn ban, which is more than 75% of the Lone Star State. That includes 16 Big Country counties.

This is very cause for concern given the number of counties prohibiting starting fires of any kind. A fire can start anywhere around the state with these conditions.

With no long-term relief from the dry conditions, it is imperative that you do what you can to prevent fires from starting and spreading. Below are a few tips to prevent wildfires:

If you do spot a fire, alert authorities immediately so they can quickly get to the situation and control the fire.

Expect heat advisories and excessive heat warnings to return Wednesday, and be sure to stay hydrated as extreme conditions return to the area and stick around for at least another week.