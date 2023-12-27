BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – From the saga of a dilapidated South Abilene home all the way to the arrest of a well known college professor, 2023 was a fairly standout year for Abilene and the Big Country crime news and viral stories. Here is a look at the stories in those categories you clicked on most this year:

Top 5 crime news articles

On the afternoon of Wednesday, May 10, the Abilene Police Department was dispatched to two separate shootings within city limits — so we went, too.

In this top crime story, we learn that a man was ushered to the hospital with a gunshot wound, then the suspect took off. A manhunt ensued, and later that afternoon 33-year-old Raymond Milton of Abilene was found hiding in a nearby home. He was arrested and accused of First Degree Felony Aggravated Assault and Third Degree Felony Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

About 3-and-a-half months after the two shootings, a stretch off one of Abilene’s most traveled streets was blocked off by police when a man with a gun was reported at the Betty Hardwick Center.

Beginning at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, August 24, a suspect in his early 20s was reportedly dropped off at the mental health center, then he showed his weapon and threatened to harm himself. Officials made it very clear that this suspect made no claim, threat, or intent to harm anyone else around.

Hours later at around 4:30 p.m., Abilene Police Department’s SWAT team finally took the suicidal suspect into custody and the roadway was reopened.

Here is a full breakdown from reporter Annabelle Tuggle who was on-scene all day, plus a list of local mental health resources.

A high speed crash grabbed a lot of attention in early May, which took the life of Garland man, 27-year-old Aaron Rattler, who was the passenger in this wreck.

A crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety said the driver was traveling over 100 miles per hour on I-20 in Jones County when a trooper tried pulling them over. The two men hit two vehicles on Highway 277 trying to get around spike strips. Both drivers of those vehicles hit were also hospitalized.

Jacobe Johnson, 22, was identified as the driver and arrested.

Abilene musician, Jason Kerby, was accused of producing child pornography using cameras hidden across his home, including the bathroom. He was arrested on federal charges in late August.

In that same genre, Abilene Christian University professor, Charles Wadlington, was accused in March of sexually abusing his adoptive children, including at least one incident that happened on campus.

Top 5 viral stories

Starting at the bottom of our top five viral stories of 2023, a Wylie-area house was a major starter. It began being built in 2020, then sat vacant and unfinished for nearly three years. Neighbors of the home went to Abilene’s Board of Building Standards to get the situation resolved. After several months, it finally had a buyer with intent to finish the home.

In July, we lost the life of Eastland County Sheriff’s Office’s (ECSO) Deputy David Bosecker. He was shot in the line of duty while responding to a domestic fight call between Cisco and Rising Star on Friday, July 21. A release from the ECSO said he was immediately shot upon arrival and sustained a fatal wound from the subject on scene.

42-year-old Cody Pritchard was booked into the Stephens County Jail for Capital Murder of a Peace Officer.

Happening so late in the year, its a surprise this viral story made it to the top five!

Every Abilenian knows the stress of Southwest Drive Monday through Saturday, especially during lunchtime because of the traffic caused by Chick-Fil-A customers. Addressing the issue at a city council meeting, it was proposed that the fast food restaurant be moved just up the road, across from the southside Walmart.

In the process, Chick-Fil-A would sign a 40-year lease with the City of Abilene Parks & Recreation department, lending them $7 million over the course of those 40 years.

How customers reacted to the news here.

It was at Abilene’s biggest event: The West Texas Fair & Rodeo that we saw tragedy before our eyes when a bronc rider died after falling off his horse in September.

26-year-old Skee Burkes was remembered as ‘sweet and polite.’

Rodeo Announcer that night, Bob Tallman, told KTAB/KRBC about that night and described the audience’s reaction; “They were in a trance… They just held tight. It’d be very difficult if you were one of 5,000 people to stand up in a red shirt and walk.”

Burkes passed away in an event on Saturday, September 9. A week later, the rodeo opened with a ceremonial wreath laying in memory and in honor of him.

It is vastly unsurprising that the story of a young child finding a firearm at school would be the most read article of the year. This incident happened in January, but wasn’t reported until mid-February.

A Rising Star third grader reportedly found a gun in the restroom at school, and promptly turned it in. Later, it was discovered the gun belonged to the school’s superintendent.

The school board later met with parents about the incident, and the superintendent soon after resigned from his post.

Check back with BigCountryHomepage.com as we round out the year with more looks back at 2023. Happy New Year!