BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – As 2023 comes to an end, we’ve looked back on crime news, tragic accidents, and severe weather. While those topics of information are all vital, you need a break from the breaking news every now and again. We’ve had some wonderful, bright moments this year. From a movie based in the Big Country to the bell ringing for a special someone beating cancer, you’re going to want to take a dive into our top entertainment and positive news of 2023.

Top 5 entertainment news articles

Out of hundreds of submissions from High School students all across the state, reporter Noah McKinney explained how Jim Ned Senior Gabriel Pyenta won the 2023 Texas Environmental Excellence award for his short film in May. The film is based on the Alamo and serves as a reminder for Texans to give a second thought to polluting.

It’s no surprise how big the Barbie movie was this summer. It was featured all around the world, and on its premier day in Abilene, we saw plenty of pink! Yours truly reported on the inspired fashion at a local cinema, then headed on out to Downtown Abilene where a group of boutiques banded together for an event that gave back to the community.

It was honestly a surprise that May the fourth events made it to the top five, but here we are! Playing on the iconic line from Star Wars, “May the force be with you,” fans across the nation typically like to mark May 4 by doing something a little out-of-this-world. This event list boasted a family festival, space opera, paint night with “Baby Yoda,” and more.

Just a couple of weeks after May the Fourth Be With You, thousands flocked to Abilene’s Paramount theater for the local premiere of Chocolate Lizards, a film based off of a 1999 Novel written by McMurry University Professor Cole Thompson and based in the Abilene-Buffalo Gap area. Noah reported how Academy Award Nominees like Thomas Haden Church, Carrie-Anne Moss, Brad Leland, and more big names signed on to star in the film.

With only a few weeks to break the list, news of 9-year-old Wylie ISD student, Elsie competing in a nationally televised baking competition broke the internet! You can see Elsie in season 12 of the Food Network’s Kids Baking Championship: Bake to School starting January 1.

Courtesy of The Food Network: Abilene’s Elsie Stark, 9 (front left), competes in season 12 of Kids Baking Championship, airing January 1, 2024

Top 5 positive news articles

Starting our breakdown of positive news is reporter Annabelle Tuggle’s absolutely heartwarming account of 96-year-old Dot Sellers’ passion for dogs in March.

At her age, Sellers said she was, unfortunately, unable to care for a dog on her own. So, what’s a dog lover to do? She goes to the animal shelter on days when she feels good enough to leave the house and feeds the pups, and gives them some extra love.

“When a dog is loved right, they will love you and protect you,” Sellers said.

As the summer heat beat down in West Texas, two Abilene boys opened a lemonade stand for their second year in August. Here’s the kicker: All of their profits didn’t go towards roblox or candy, but to families who need that money.

Reporter Tyler Henderson met up with 7-and-a-half-year-old Knox and his 4-and-a-half-year-old brother Wyatt who donated their earnings to Stick Horses and Capes, a nonprofit that helps relieve financial burdens after families unexpectedly lose a loved one.

At the Abilene Chamber of Commerce‘s annual meeting and awards ceremony in September, Kaye Price Hawkins was named Abilene’s Citizen of the Year for her continuous dedication to education and the local arts scene.

This article may be number two by analytical standards, but it’s certainly number one in BCH’s hearts! After a hard-fought battle with cancer, our Assistant News Director, Victor Sotelo, officially went into remission in July.

Successful entrepreneur and philanthropist Amy Rees Anderson once said, “Here’s to strong women. May we know them, may we be them, and may we raise them.” This is the quote that comes to mind when reading reporter Ashly Ibarra’s account of London Groves.

In November, Groves had just began her education at Abilene Christian University after graduating from Wylie High School in May. But it’s her sheer will and determination that got her on the news. The teenager has checked off so many things on most people’s’ bucket lists at such a young age. She’s gone swimming with sharks, skydiving, hiked tall mountains, and now she’s studying to become a pilot.

Check back with BigCountryHomepage.com as we round out the year with more looks back at 2023. Happy New Year!