BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Most of the Big Country is expected to round out the year with chilly but quiet conditions. While it wasn’t a totally severe weather year, 2023 wasn’t without its record breaking temps.

Top 5 weather articles

Two students collapsed from heat exhaustion at a Cross Country meet in Eula in September. Temperatures were around 89° when the students collapsed, with a relative humidity of 42%.

The US Geological Survey measured a 4.7 magnitude earthquake in Scurry and Fisher counties in the wee hours of February 16.

Residents near the epicenter reported their houses shook and items even fell off walls. In an update to this top article, some residents told reporter Annabelle Tuggle smaller quakes led up to this one.

A major story of the year was BCH meteorologist Darrius Stringer’s dive into Texas weather to see what the chances of snow was to round out 2023.

In June, meteorologist Susana Harbert warned the Big Country about severe storms, stressing the expectation of softball-sized hail.

Our biggest weather article of 2023 was a cold front warning in September. In this article, Darrius alerted damaging winds, tennis ball-sized hail, and lightning.

Check back with BigCountryHomepage.com as we round out the year with more looks back at 2023. Happy New Year!