The Brewer Bears upend the Cooper Cougars, 37-14

News

by: Ravin Ray

Posted: / Updated:

The Cooper Cougars took on the Brewer Bears this evening.

Last year the game was canceled due to COVID-19 so this is the teams first meeting together.

The Cougars fall to the Bears 14-37.

Cooper hosts Saginaw next week kicking off at 7:00 p.m.

