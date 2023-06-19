ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The “Legacy Trail” joined the ranks of hiking lines laid out across Abilene State Park. While most trials offer plant and wildlife encounters and a peaceful stroll, this one is alive with history. The trail passes through three historic camping sites that date back to the park’s construction.

“We are sitting at one of the original dry camping sites built by the Civilian Conservation Corps,” Abilene State Park Assistant Superintendent Candyce Johnson told KTAB/KRBC.

Stone benches, table, and grill built by CCC at Abilene State Park

The Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) was a depression era stimulus program put into effect by President Franklin D. Roosevelt. The program placed young men of 18 to 25 years old to work, building parks all across the country.

The program was well received and widespread. So much so that a CCC structure can be found in most counties across America. Johnson said the sites found at the Abilene park hold a special distinction by virtue of the men who built them.

“It was the only all black CCC company in the State of Texas that consisted of Veterans,” said Johnson.

Young Black Veterans of the Spanish American War and World War I laid every stone that remains in the sandstone ruins along the trail. They built the benches, grills, and stairs that makes the Abilene State Park a wonderful place to relax.

Ruins of stone staircase built by CCC

While the CCC was initially integrated, public backlash resulted in the total segregation of the Corps. It wasn’t the first or last time these young men would face discrimination for the color of their skin.

“Once they finished building Abilene State Park, they went to Sweetwater to build a park over in Sweetwater, and the residents in Sweetwater at that time said that they did not want Black people working in their community… The City of Abilene stepped up and said, ‘hey, we’d love to have them back,'” Johnson explained.

A brick stamped “Abilene” at CCC campsite

Aside from their construction contributions, these men were well known for their prowess in baseball and song. The park is still home to a song book from which the men would regularly perform.

While they were well loved for their contributions, the men of CCC Company 1823 CV (Colored Veterans) were not able to attend the very park they helped build due to the laws and restrictions of the day. Even still, they persevered.

“They took the skills that they got from masonry to carpentry, you name it,” listed Johnson. “Some of them went on to start their own businesses.”

The men made ample use of the CCC’s education opportunities to better themselves and the communities they called home.

“If we could trace all that to today, and just see how many small businesses were created, and just, the boost that it had on the economy,” Johnson pondered.

Erosion eats away underneath one of the original CCC campsites

The “Legacy Trail,” named in their memory, forever enshrines their legacy of hard work, little recognition, and a hope of a better future for all.

“It’s a legacy of persistence and the American will to… To endure,” added Johnson.

The Legacy Trail is now open to the public, though it is not yet complete. Park staff said they are working diligently to install informational placards along the trail telling the stories of CCC Company 1823 CV.

While the trail is open, staff asks that visitors adhere to the “take only pictures, leave only footprints” hiking mindset. The park said it hopes to preserve the sites for years to come and asks all to leave history where everyone can enjoy it.