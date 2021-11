The Cooper Cougars hosted the Crowley Eagles this evening at Shotwell Stadium.

The Cougars needed a win against the Eagles to make playoffs.

Cooper comes out on top, 28-14.

Cooper plays Colleyville next Friday at 7 p.m. at Mustang Panther Stadium in Grapevine, Texas.

Other 5A results:

The Wylie Bulldogs close out their season with a win over Plainview, 35-0. Wichita Falls Rider’s victory over Wichita Falls High tonight kept Wylie out of playoff berth.