The Cooper Cougars, having to postpone their game Tuesday due to COVID protocols, made that game up today at home against the Lubbock Coronado Mustangs.

The Cougars game out hot on the paint, Senior guard Colin Reed was the difference maker in today’s game from beyond the arc.

The Cougars defeated the Mustangs, 67-46. Now 3-0 in district play.

Cooper continues district play next Tuesday at Lubbock Cooper, tipoff at 7:30 p.m.