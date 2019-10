ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Dyess Air Force Base is giving residents a “heads up” as their 77th Weapons Squadron is conducting a training event this evening on base.

According to a Dyess Air Force Base Facebook post, the training involves C-130J flyovers and personnel parachuting onto base.

“There may be personnel training near the Base Gym and around other areas. Don’t be alarmed!” said the post. “Base Housing is a non-play area.”