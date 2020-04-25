The first ever YouTube video was uploaded 15 years ago today

The first ever YouTube video was uploaded on April 23, 2005 — exactly 15 years ago, today.YouTube co-founder Jawed Karim posted the 18-second video, titled “Me at the zoo.”

It has since garnered over 90 million views. To this day, it is the only video on Karim’s channel.

Unlike many YouTube creators’ videos these days, Karim’s video does not include what’s considered the more traditional sign off: “Subscribe to my channel!” or “Like, rate, comment!”

A year after “Me at the zoo,” Karim and fellow co-founders sold the platform to Google for a whopping $1.65 billion.

Now, the platform boasts more than 2 billion logged-in users visit each month, according to YouTube.

YouTube says one billion hours of content is watched daily.

And it all began with Karim, at the zoo.

This article is adapted from CNN.