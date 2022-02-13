ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As Valentine’s Day quickly approaches and couples rush to find their sweetheart the perfect gift, KTAB wanted to make one local couple’s celebration a little easier.

Every year, the station hosts its “Endless Love” contest. The Endless Love contest is a time when people across the community can nominate a couple who have been married for 30 years or longer, to win a special Valentine’s Day gift package.

The winners of the 2022 Endless Love contest are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary soon.

Robert “Bob” and Veta Gilchrist met in Abilene, at Lake Fort Phantom 61 years ago. When asked, ‘how are you all able to stay together for so long?’ Bob’s response was pure and simple.

The Gilchrists’: Robert ‘Bob’ and Veta Gilchrist

“There’s a four-letter word: Love.”

Bob and Veta told KTAB/KRBC they eloped 60 years ago to Mexico when they were just teenagers, then came back to let their parents know they got married.

“I asked her one day, ‘you want to get married?’ She said ‘yup.’ So, we went to Mexico and got married,” Bob explained endearingly.

Over the years, the Gilchrists’ say they had their fair shares of ups and downs, lately due to illnesses. Veta said she’s a throat cancer survivor, three times over. Through it all, Bob never left his love’s side.

“I was at Hendricks North having my heart shocked back into place seven days prior to her cancer operation,” Bob looked back.

Those battles made their love for each other endless, the couple explained. That love, now passed down through generations.

Their eldest daughter, Patricia, said she and each of her siblings have strong marriages- all because of the example of longevity set for them by their parents.

“They taught us that you don’t give up; you fight through,” said Patricia Pike. “I don’t know how long I’m going to get to keep them because they are older, but I know one thing. Their love will continue on, even after I lose them.”

With a little hard work, Bob says marriage will last a lifetime.

“I’ve always loved her, and I always will… Until I wake up with a toe tag,” Bob lovingly stated.

In winning KTAB’s “Endless Love” contest, the Gilchrists’ received a couples massage, roses, gift cards for dinner and shopping, and a swag bag from the station.