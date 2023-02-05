ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – There is nothing like the unconditional love between a parent and their child. What lengths will you go to see your child? Hector Herrasti and his wife drive eleven hours from Brownsville to Abilene multiple times each year. They’ve been making that drive now for ten years to visit their son, who is in prison with a life sentence.

“Like many families, we first stayed in hotels those trips take a lot of planning. You have to make reservations and plan for other costs,” said Herrasti.

From word of mouth, Hector learned about the Eunice Chambless Hospitality House. A place where families of inmates can stay at for a low cost or for free. The house is located in Abilene right across from the Middleton and Robertson Correctional Facilities.

“We’ve spent Christmas and other holidays here. The support Yogi and Tim have given me, accepting us like family is huge,” Herrasti expressed.

The house was opened in 1999 and runs completely on donations. Yogi and Tim Christesson, directors of the facility, have the made reservations, clean and provide care for the past 14 years.

“We are a home away from home. We love on them. It is hard when they come back from visiting their loved ones. Sometimes when you see them, you can see how down they are because they had to leave them,” said Yogi.

Hector said without the hospitality house, he probably wouldn’t be able to visit his son as often.

“It’s very comforting to know that we’re just a small part of what they have to go through,” Yogi shared.

The couple said their favorite part about running the facility is getting to know the families over the years.

“God called us to do this ministry, we have fallen in love with the people that come. The Herrastis who are here this weekend have touched our heart in such a special way,” Yogi added.

Go to the Eunice Chambless Hopsitality House’s website to learn more and how to help out their mission.