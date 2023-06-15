ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In 1930, the Paramount Theater opened its doors for the first time. The film The Divorcee premiered that night, but when the curtains dropped and guests headed home, staff noticed they were missing a single lamp. A lamp that someone had stolen from the lady’s restroom.

The lamp pre-restoration

“So the story is… She was a young girl about 16 years old, she went to the bathroom. Back then they had vanity tables. She took the lamp which is only about 12 inches tall, put it in her purse, and took it home. She wanted something of value. This was the great depression,” said Paramount Executive Director George Levesque.

From there the lamp changed hands only twice, becoming somewhat of an heirloom in the woman’s family.

“She told her family about it and when she passed away she left it to her daughter. When her daughter passed away she left it to somebody else in the family who last year said ‘we’re ready to give it back,'” Levesque explained.

While a 12-inch tall tin alloy lamp might not seem like much reason to celebrate, it’s age and the story behind its journey that serves a much larger purpose.

“There’s only one other object that we know of in the building that’s that age. So having one back doubled the number of things that we have that’s original to the building and that’s pretty cool,” said Levesque.

The lamp (restored) on the downstairs ladies restroom vanity

Local history lover Pebbles Lee volunteered to restore the lamp free of charge. Levesque voiced his gratitude and appreciation for the wonderful job she did, although he added that they can’t know for sure how the lamp would have looked in 1930.

“I mean there are some old photos of the Paramount from 1930 when it opened, but they weren’t from inside the bathroom,” Levesque said.

The lamp will be on display at the Paramount, though Levesque shared it will be in a much more public area. He also plans to keep it under lock and key after hours to avoid repeating past losses.