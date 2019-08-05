The Latest: APD report informs Abilene woman was assaulted multiple times by trio, killing her and her unborn child

Abilene, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The incident happened the morning of August 3rd, detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division arrested three suspects for Capital Murder.

According to the Police Department, all three suspects partook in multiple assaults which lead to the death of the victim and her unborn child.

The 24-year-old victim identified as Kelly Rene Holder was 20 weeks pregnant. She was found inside the home unresponsive and suffering from apparent trauma to her body.

Detectives detained and questioned three individuals:

Casey Kennedy, white female, 09/01/’93

Courtney Whitley, white female 03/04/’94

Alexander Lopez, white male 07/09/’91

The three suspects were charged with Capital Murder of Multiple Persons with a 200,000 bond.