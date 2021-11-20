The Mall of Abilene welcomes Santa Claus with a band of starry-eyed children

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Here comes Santa Claus, here comes Santa Claus– right down Buffalo Gap Road!

The big guy, Good Ol’ Saint Nick, got his very own welcome caravan at the Mall of Abilene Saturday morning.

Santa was greeted by thrilled little boys and girls, and enthusiastic parents at the entrance of the shopping mall.

KTAB/KRBC spoke with one family who took their little boy to see Santa for the first time. Parents, Sheena and Joseph, just happened to be in town for a little holiday shopping when they noticed the commotion for Santa Claus’ arrival.

“We didn’t even know about [Santa’s arrival],” Sheena said, “We just got lucky!”

To celebrate Santa’s debut, the Mall of Abilene also had a Kid’s coloring contest.

Santa Claus will be available to hear Christmas wishes through December 24, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the Mall of Abilene.

There are even themed picture days, where kids can come in their PJs or Santa hats. For additional information, click here.