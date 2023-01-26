Johnnie Dee Miller was found guilty in the Murder trial of Aaron Howard. His son, Michael was found not guilty.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The verdict has found 72-year-old Johnnie Dee Miller guilty in the murder trial of Aaron Howard. His son, 36-year-old Micheal Miller, was not found guilty by the same jury. The verdict was an unanimous decision.

On January 26 around 7:42 p.m., Micheal Miller burst into tears as he heard his dads verdict. Johnnie Miller however, seemed to have no reaction at first.

Johnnie Miller then turned to his family and friends and told them that he appreciates them and to go home and get a good nights sleep. He also said that he is 72-years-old and does not know how much longer he has left.

Micheal and Johnnie Miller then hugged each other. Johnnie told his family not to cry and gave his wife a kiss and a hug before the court room was dismissed.

Aaron Howard’s family that were present earlier in the trial were not present for the verdict. According to a family friend, it was too painful for them to be there.

Johnnie Millers sentence hearing will be held at 9:00 a.m. January 27. Stick with BigCountryHomepage as more details are released.