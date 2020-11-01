The second annual scarecrow fest opens with the ‘Taylor County essential workers’ theme

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) – Some with pumpkin heads, but all are filled hay straw.

“We build the base for them; we actually supply the base to build the scarecrow on,” Scott Clowdus Executive Director of the Taylor County History Center.

After supplying some extra materials and grant money, the rest is up to Abilene Independent School District students he said.

“And then they’re able to take the supplies and whatever ideal they come up with and expand on that and build they scarecrow anyway they’d want to,” he said.

But with the late start to the school year the actual building of the scarecrows was up in the air, he said, leaving only a month to complete the project. Scott says the theme of this year’s scarecrow festival shouldn’t come as surprise– superhero’s.

“AISD wanted to include the community hero’s in that because of the pandemic this year,” he said.

From nurses to postal workers…

“Even the grub hub guy that delivered food they kind of made a big presence during the pandemic,” he said.

Over 30 scarecrows lined up on tables and posted up outside all paying homage to Taylor counties countless essential workers, a theme Scott said anyone could get behind.