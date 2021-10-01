The Sweetwater Mustangs run away with a win against Eastland, 70-54

The Sweetwater Mustangs welcomed the Eastland Mavericks into the Mustang Bowl for a Friday night showdown under the lights. There was little to no defense on display, and the Mustangs came out on top in a high scoring affair 70-54.
Both teams got off to a hot start, as they combined for six touchdowns in the first quarter.
This win improves Sweetwater’s record to 3-3 on the season, and they will be back at the Mustang Bowl next Friday night for a matchup with the 5-1 Snyder Tigers.
Class 4A/3A Scores:
Eastland 54
Sweetwater 70
Muleshoe 33
Snyder 45