The Sweetwater Mustangs run away with a win against Eastland, 70-54

The Sweetwater Mustangs welcomed the Eastland Mavericks into the Mustang Bowl for a Friday night showdown under the lights. There was little to no defense on display, and the Mustangs came out on top in a high scoring affair 70-54.

Both teams got off to a hot start, as they combined for six touchdowns in the first quarter.

This win improves Sweetwater’s record to 3-3 on the season, and they will be back at the Mustang Bowl next Friday night for a matchup with the 5-1 Snyder Tigers.

Class 4A/3A Scores:

Eastland 54

Sweetwater 70

Muleshoe 33

Snyder 45