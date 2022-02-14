TRENT Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Country clubs are usually considered exclusive. But it’s hard to be exclusive in a town of just over 300 people. The Trent country club is actually no club at all but a steakhouse and a local hot spot of 21 years.

“It’s just always been good. It feels like home” Said Trent locals Cindy and Scott Elliott.

Located 4 miles outside Trent on County road 365 the Trent country club was built and operated by restaurateur Zed Urban and his son Trace. who took over for his father after his passing.

“When I helped him open it I fell in love with the place. I always thought I’d probably retire here.” Trace says.

Trace says he worked for his father the first two years the steakhouse was open. Eventually leaving to pursue his career as a professional chef.

“I was the head chef at a country club and I just got really burnt out. It was you know like 80-90 hours a week…I promised myself then that I would only work for myself or for family.” Says Trace.

So in 2016 he returned to Trent pitching in whatever he could to help his fathers vision.

“I came in with the attitude where if it isn’t broke don’t fix it. So I did everything as much as I could the way he did it.” Trace said.

Which includes opening only on Fridays and Saturdays with the occasional holiday. This unorthodox schedule does not deter their regulars though. Trace says his father was once making up to $36,000 a year only operating on weekends.

According to his staff and customers there’s one reason they continue to thrive.

“You can get a fancy meal at a down home place. It’s something you wouldn’t expect.” Says Trent local Cindy Beaver

And while Trent says the restaurant business isn’t always as easy as his father made it look. He hopes to keep it running for at least 20 more years. In thanks to the folks that help keep his fathers tradition alive.

“The people here are so great. Our customers are some of the best people I’ve met in my life.” Says Trent.