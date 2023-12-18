WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – The Biden administration is increasing pressure on Israel to scale back its military campaign in Gaza. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with leaders in Israel and described U.S. support for Israel as unshakeable.

But amid growing international outcry Austin says Israel must be more strategic.

“Lower intensity and more surgical operations,” he said.

Austin says he encouraged Israel’s war cabinet to take steps to reduce civilian deaths in Gaza.

The war, now in its third month, has left more than an estimated 19000 Palestinians dead.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant says, “We are fighting a brutal enemy that hides behind civilians.”

Israeli officials insist they are already following international law but they also signaled their forces will make adjustments.

“We need to get to a different performance on the ground before we move to the next phase,” Gallant added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is clear Israel will not stop its military campaign until Hamas is defeated and hostages are free.

Monday’s high-profile meeting comes after Israeli forces admitted to accidentally killing three Israeli hostages who were seeking their help.

“We’ve got to get a ceasefire. This has to stop,” said Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Michigan).

The rising death toll sparked the U.N. national assembly to vote in support of a ceasefire last week.

In an attempt to address the rising humanitarian crisis inside of Gaza, the administration says Israel opened a second pathway for aid into Gaza over the weekend.

A US. based human rights group accused Israel of deliberately starving Gaza’s population.