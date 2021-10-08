The W.F. Rider Raiders defeat the Wylie Bulldogs, 34-19

The Wylie Bulldogs are coming off their open date and started district play tonight against the W.F. Rider Raiders.
The Bulldogs lost 34-19.
Wylie continues district play on the road next week traveling to Wichita Falls High to face the Coyotes.
