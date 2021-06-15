The weird Father’s Day gift each state is buying this year

HOUSTON (KIAH) If you want to buy dad something DIFFERENT for Father’s Day, one list has a lot of that.

The website SimplyCodes.com looked at the Father’s Day gifts people are searching for this year, and came up with the one each state is buying more than other states.

A few states ARE looking for traditional dad stuff: In Alabama, fishing gear . . . Arkansas, cologne . . . Massachusetts, beer gift boxes . . . Michigan, personalized mugs and t-shirts . . . Oklahoma, hot sauce . . . Rhode Island, books . . . and West Virginia, Birkenstocks.

Other states are looking for less-traditional dad gifts: Hawaii, cold press juicers . . . Indiana, flavor-infusing water bottles . . . New York, plants . . . New Jersey, “random colorful things” . . . and New Mexico, “rustic, manly jewelry.”

And here are the most ODDBALL things we’re buying: Dads in Connecticut are getting shorts with built-in underwear . . . in Idaho, pillows that look like sports jerseys . . . Kansas wants to give Dad a, quote, “pill for limitless brainpower.”

In Maryland, George Washington memorabilia . . . Tennessee wants stuff from the Cracker Barrel store . . . Utah, four-way volleyball sets . . . Texas, luxury toothpicks . . . and Virginia is looking for laser-engraved beef jerky.