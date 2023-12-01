LUBBOCK, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Westbrook Wildcats are headed back to the Class A Division I state championship game after beating Happy, 32-16.

The Wildcats and the Cowboys slugged it out in the first half. Both found the end zone two times, and it was tied at 16 at halftime.

Westbrook’s defense took command of the game in the second half. The Wildcats pitched a shutout, and the offense found the end zone two more times.

Westbrook is headed back to Arlington. They enter the championship game as the two-time defending champions, and they want to add another one in a week and a half.