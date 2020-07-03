The Westex Connect Firework Show planning to stand alone this year

ABILENE, TX (KRBC/KTAB) – The Abilene Freedom Fest is cancelled for 2020, but one show is still expecting to go on.

Usually partnering with the freedom fest, the Westex Connect Firework show will stand alone this year.

Because Richard King said when you have multiple platforms full of fireworks spread over a 16-acre area, you don’t get named one of the biggest in Texas for nothing.

“It is choreographed to synced to music for 30 min,” he said.

Coordinating the show for the last 23 years, Rodney Amonette said the fireworks themselves can be seen from almost anywhere in Abilene.

“And then we have an eight inch that goes 800 ft in the air and it weighs about 15, 16 pounds,” he said. “So, if you’re a mile away, yea you see the upper level stuff, but you don’t see all the pretty stuff close to the bottom.”

He said there’s still time to get the best seats in the house – getting to watch from the nelson park zoo by going to their website.

“A lot of people say Rodney, ‘we can see your show from miles and miles away’, well they don’t see everything,” he said.

And if you purchased freedom fest tickets, those too can be used for access into the park.

If you’re unable to make it out of the house, the Westex Connect Firework show will stream on their website here.