The Wildcats remain undefeated at home, defeating UNT Dallas, 92-47

by: Ravin Ray

The ACU Wildcats women’s basketball team hosted the UNT-Dallas Trailblazers this afternoon at the Teague Center after a canceled Wright State game.

The Wildcats looking to remain unbeaten at home while also on a hot three game winning streak.

ACU started out scoring the first nine points of the game and made a run at the end of the first quarter while also being dominate in the second quarter.

The Wildcats pulled away in the second half.

ACU beat UNT-Dallas 92-47 to go on to win their fourth straight.

The Wildcats host Oral Roberts next Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

