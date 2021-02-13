The world’s largest 3D-printed home could be yours for $299K

The world’s largest 3D-printed home is for sale in New York (Courtesy SQ4D).

(NEXSTAR) – The world’s largest 3D-printed home is for sale in Riverhead, New York.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home features 1,400 square feet of living space plus a 750-square-foot garage. It was printed on a quarter-acre plot of land.

The $299,999 home at 34 Millbrook Lane took just eight hours to print over an eight-day period, according to design firm SQ4D.

Construction of the home cost less than $6,000 in materials.

According to SQ4D, the home was built using ARCS patented technology, which can robotically build foundations, walls, utility conduits and more. The system reportedly reduces on-site labor to as few as three people, and accounts for up to 41 percent of the construction of a home.

SQ4D designed the technology with the housing crisis in mind, citing the fast build time and low cost of materials.

Stephen King, the listing agent, said in a press release: “At $299,999, this home is priced 50% below the cost of comparable newly constructed homes in Riverhead, NY and represents a major step towards addressing the affordable housing crisis plaguing Long Island.”

According to Redfin, the median sale price of homes in Long Island is $540,000.

SQ4D says it currently has building plans under review stretching from California to New York.