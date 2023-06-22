BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) — Residents in Rotan and Hawley are picking up large pieces after an early morning severe storm Thursday. Meanwhile, students from Sweetwater ISD have been hard at work to help clean up.

Take a look at these photos we took in Rotan:

According to BCH Meteorologist Susanna Harbert, winds gusted up to 95 miles per hour in Rotan.

Where the storm hit the absolute worst was not in the Big Country, but just about a 2-and-half-drive north of Abilene in Matador. The town suffered a tornado that would turn deadly.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a declaration of disaster in response to the Matador Tornado.

In Hawley, Mayor Billy Richardson took his drone out to get us some incredible footage of the damage:

Mayor Richardson’s office told BCH lots of trees were torn down during the storm, effecting many of the town’s elderly population. If you can help, the city will take it! Likewise, if you need help, give them a call at (325) 537-9528.

Here are some more photos of the damages in Hawley:

Meanwhile, the kids of Sweetwater seemed to be inspired by efforts from the adults.

Sweetwater ISD made a Facebook post to thank its students for helping pick up debris during their summer break.

The Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM) said Nolan County residents with significant damage can complete an online Damage Assessment Survey. The incident number will be 23-0017 15JUN Severe Weather.

Stay with BigCountryHomepage.com as we continue to monitor damages.