Theater festival brings hundreds of students to Abilene

ABILENE, TX (KTAB/KRBC) Hundreds of theater students and instructors from Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Oklahoma are filling the convention center for a 5-day festival.

“There’s acting workshops, there’s technical workshops, musical theater. “

Rebekah Gardner is a sophomore at Midwestern State University.

“I’m really excited to compete. I think its a fun thing to do for me.”

Abilene is hosting the Region 6 Kennedy Center Theater Festival for a second year.

“The show we’re about to watch for the opening show is a one-man show”

For the next several days, students like Audrey Mckillip will be working to hone their craft.

“Literally every single aspect of the theater world is represented here

“My favorite part is meeting all the people that I normally wouldn’t have the opportunity to see”

Through the week students will showcase different pieces they’ve been working on.

“I love going to look at the design board and seeing all these things that people are doing because it’s so cool.”

Future writers, actors, and directors all under one roof celebrating their craft.

“I’ve grown so much confidence just because of the things I’ve done in theater.”

Not only is it an opportunity to showoff Abilene but city officials say it also brings over $800,000 to local hotels, restaurants, and businesses.