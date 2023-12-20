HAMLIN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Hamlin Police Department was left with only two officers and one dispatcher following the sudden resignation of six department staffers. While some community members see this as a win following lots of rumors and others view it as a tough blow, residents want to know how they’re going to be kept safe with such a small staff of law enforcement.

Police Chief Bobby Evans and officers Joseph and John Benavides, plus three dispatch workers tendered their resignations to city council at a Monday night meeting.

Hamlin Mayor Curtis Collins said he wasn’t aware of these members’ intent to resign, but reassured the town would not go without law enforcement in any capacity while the search for new hires commences. In the meantime, Mayor Collins said he’s reached out to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office to help fill those gaps.

“They’ve agreed to help out any way they can. They’ll have a deputy here during the day, and we’ll have our officers working evenings and nights,” Mayor Collins explained.

While Monday night’s events may have come as a surprise to city staff, the mayor said the factors leading up to the resignations have been plaguing city conversations for some time now.

“I know they [have] been fed up with it because it’s been going on for a long time… They (residents) got a petition they’ve been passing around. Which, I guess, they can throw away because he’s gone already,” said Mayor Collins.

The petition in question is an online form established in February 2021 and credited to the “Hamlin Citizens,” in which the department, specifically Officer Joseph Benavides is accused of misconduct. That petition gathered 481 of its 500 signatures needed.

Several Hamlin residents told KTAB/KRBC they were concerned with Benavides’ actions, alleging abuse of power and excessive traffic stops. These claims have not been confirmed nor substantiated by an official. Although these residents declined to speak on the record, a former Hamlin PD dispatcher, Kalee Twombly was happy to do so.

Just a few weeks earlier, Twombly said she put in her resignation, “It was due mainly to the hostile work environment and the politics that were going on up there… Seeing certain police officers reviewing body cam footage and laughing at the people that were being pulled over just did not make sense to me.”

Just before the police department staff handed in their resignations, Twombly delivered a speech to the council to address her concerns for the department. She said her words may have played a part in their resignation, though she also explained that the staff’s departure may be connected to the employment status of former chief of Hamlin Police Department, Bobby Evans.

“The other dispatchers – Josh and Joseph – all said that if Bobby was put out of the job, that they would all go with him,” Twombly related.

All in all, these resignations came with mixed reviews. While some like Twombly may view it as a win for the community, others like Mayor Collins might think of the situation as a poor ending to a longstanding community conversation.

“I feel like, with a lot of people removing themselves from the police department, that maybe we can get Hamlin back on track,” shared Twombly.

Backing the Benavides brothers, Mayor Collins said he was confident in denouncing rumors of misconduct of any kind.

“There ain’t no misconduct… They’re not the most experienced officers, but they’re good at their jobs. They’re the most polite officers that you’ll ever meet,” Mayor Collins added.

An interim Chief of Police will soon be named, according to the mayor. This stand-in leader will likely come from the remaining staff at the police department.