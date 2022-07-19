Sweetwater, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – After a week-long trial and murder conviction of Javeeontae Evans, the mother of murder victim, Jaden Hernandez, says her family is not yet at peace.

“We got some answers but didn’t get the whole story to everything, so there’s still a lot of unanswered questions,” said Jennifer Hernandez, mother of the deceased.

Evans was found guilty last week for the murder of Hernandez. He was convicted of shooting and killing the 19-year-old in the parking lot of an apartment complex in west Abilene in January of 2020. Jaden would have been 22 years old today.

Evans still waits on a sentencing hearing to take place in the coming weeks. As he awaits to hear his fate, Hernandez and her two other children do, as well.

“It just opened everything back up again and I don’t think we’ll have comfort until this is done,” said Hernandez.

While Hernandez awaits complete closure of this chapter in her life, the Sweetwater native attended the entirety of the trial and did receive comforting news about her son’s final moments.

“The 9-1-1 call and the arrival of the police, I was able to determine that, you know, Jaden’s death was very quick, he didn’t suffer,” said Hernandez. “It brought me a lot, a lot of peace.”

Planning to return to Abilene for Evans’ sentencing, Hernandez said she will do so to ensure justice for her late son.

“We weren’t there when he died and this is just us being there for him now,” Hernandez added. “It’s the only thing we can do for now, and just make sure that justice is served and his death wasn’t in vain.”